Struggling to make ends meet: WNC service workers face Helene's fallout

Hurricane Helene didn’t just flood homes and disrupt daily life — it upended much of western North Carolina's tourism and service industry, leaving workers and small business owners scrambling to make ends meet.

In a recent interview with BPR’s Helen Chickering, journalist Mark Barrett shared insights from his Mountain Xpress reporting, revealing the financial struggles, resilience, and uncertainty faced by those who rely on tourism for their livelihoods.

Helen Chickering: Mark, your Mountain Xpress article sheds light on the broader impact of Helene, especially on Asheville’s service workers. Can you give us an overview of what you discovered?

Mark Barrett: When most people think of Helene victims, they picture folks whose homes were flooded or who lost possessions. But my reporting focused on another group of victims — those in the tourism and service industries. Even if their homes weren’t damaged, their livelihoods were deeply affected. October is usually one of the busiest months for Asheville’s tourism sector, and losing that revenue has been devastating for many.

HC: Can you tell us about the people you interviewed?

MB: I spoke with Kelli Rowe, who works multiple jobs — as a bartender, a caterer, and at a country club. After Helene, her hours were drastically reduced, and she had to negotiate payment plans for bills like her power and auto loan. She was thankful that her landlord refused a rent payment to help her get through the holidays. Kelli described her situation as “constantly moving pennies around to make ends meet.”

Another person I interviewed was Kasey Hotchkiss, who owns Asheville Detours, a guided tour company. Her business was down 90% by mid-December, and she had to pivot to selling holiday gift boxes of locally made items. She was hesitant to take out loans, saying, “Loans aren’t helpful long-term — they just put us deeper in debt.”

HC: That begs the question, which you bring up in your article — are people thinking, "I need a new career path?"

MB: To some extent, yes. Others are thinking, ‘I need another place to live.’ For example, Alanah Rempel had less than $100 in her account when Helene hit. She lost her jobs as a tour guide and a cook and ultimately left Asheville. She took a temporary cooking job in Chattanooga and has a permanent position lined up in Huntsville, Alabama. Many people told me the same thing: ‘A lot of my friends have already left town for better opportunities elsewhere.’

HC: What did you hear from the industry leaders you spoke with?

MB: Nathan Ramsey, who heads the Mountain Area Workforce Development Board, told me there are jobs available, and many hospitality workers have transferable skills. For some, retraining might open new opportunities, but for others, it’s a difficult shift. Many are weighing whether to wait for the service sector to recover or look for work elsewhere.

HC: Is there anything else about your article or this story you want to share?

MB: It’s a complicated story, and it’s going to continue for a while. Even with so many people struggling, I heard heartwarming stories of neighbors helping each other. Kelli Rowe became the “snack lady” in her neighborhood, bringing food and coffee to elderly neighbors. Mary Katherine MacGregor volunteered at a downtown kitchen, feeding anyone in need, despite her own challenges.

It was really touching to see how people were helping each other, even in the midst of their own struggles. It made my heart feel good.

