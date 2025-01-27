On heels of hottest year on record, Asheville will have only one public pool open this summer

The City of Asheville said Monday that only one public pool will be open this summer, due to renovations at one facility and damage at another caused by Hurricane Helene.

The announcement comes on the heels of Asheville’s hottest year on record.

“We are working to provide as many alternatives as possible, but wanted to share this information early so families and community members can make a plan for warm weather that is still months away,” Asheville Parks and Recreation Director D. Tyrell McGirt said in a statement.

READ MORE: Western North Carolina saw one of its hottest years ever recorded in 2024

The one pool that will be open, at Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Community Center, will have longer operating hours as a result, city leaders said. The pool, which first opened in 2023, is expected to kick off the summer season on May 24. Admission is $3 a day.

The 90-year-old Malvern Hills Park swimming pool in West Asheville has been closed since last summer. It will undergo renovations funded by a bond package that was approved by voters in November, and no re-opening date has been set.

The city’s other public pool, at Recreation Park in East Asheville, was heavily damaged by Hurricane Helene.

“While the full extent of Helene’s damage is still coming into focus, we do know that Recreation Park’s pool suffered major structural damage and the park itself is inaccessible as the bridge and roads were destroyed,” McGirt said. “As someone who began my career in the aquatics field, it breaks my heart that we are limited to one public pool within city limits this year.”

The city also has a public splash pad, Splasheville in Pack Square Park, that is expected to open in mid-April.

Public pools not only offer a fun outdoor recreation option at a low cost. From a public health perspective, they also allow kids and adults to beat the summer heat, especially as western North Carolina has experienced record-setting temperatures in recent years.