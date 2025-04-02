How N.C.-grown wheat fuels America's appetite for Cheez-Its

North Carolina farms grow lots of soybeans, tobacco, and sweet potatoes. Wheat may not come to mind when you think of N.C. agriculture, but a popular snack couldn't be made without it.

The Kellanova bakery is tucked into an office park, just off Weston Parkway in Cary. Inside, a staff of about 700 works in 12-hour shifts to produce Cheez-It crackers.

Ribbons of dough roll through 300-foot-long ovens before being stamped into squares and funneled into plastic bags.

Kellanova, a snack-focused spinoff of cereal-maker Kellogg's, produces 8,000 crackers an hour at its Cary bakery, one of two in the U.S. (the other is in Kansas City, Kansas).

"It started out as a sandwich cracker plant that made cookies and sandwich crackers," bakery director Steve Surovec said on a recent media tour.

