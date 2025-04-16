A Greensboro homeowner wants out of the city limits. Will state lawmakers intervene?

A property owner who wants to leave the city of Greensboro is asking state lawmakers for help.

Steve Gray said two parcels covering 2.16 acres were forcibly annexed into the city of Greensboro in 2008. He argues that he shouldn't pay city taxes because he doesn't use city water or sewer.

"After the annexation, I got a trash can and a recycling can, and a tax bill. That’s all I’ve ever gotten for 17 years," Gray told legislators Tuesday at a House committee meeting.

Republican representative John Blust wrote a bill to de-annex Gray’s land, which is in the Colfax area of western Guilford County. Blust represents that area.

Upon learning about Gray's petition, a second local property owner also requested to be de-annexed. Betty Jean Hedgecock's home is on 2.17 acres a short drive away.

The three parcels are all being considered for de-annexation in House Bill 226, which on Tuesday passed the House Committee on State and Local Government.



'Massive implications'

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn and several fellow Democratic politicians oppose it. They say it sets a bad precedent.

"City services are more than just water and sewer," said Sue Schwartz, Greensboro’s planning director.

Water service is available in Colfax, but sewer connections are still in the design phase, Schwartz said.

Rep. Tracy Clark, a Democrat representing Guilford County, said she is concerned de-annexation requests could snowball, causing “massive implications to the tax revenue for the city of Greensboro.”

Gray's properties are on West Market Street, and records show his city tax bill totaled $1,056.50 last year. Hedgecock's is on South Bunker Hill Road, and her city taxes were $1,375.94.

“What we are concerned about is the precedent this is going to set for, now, anyone else who’s going to raise their hand," Clark said.

It's a local bill, meaning it doesn't require Democratic Gov. Josh Stein's approval and can become law if both Republican-controlled chambers of the General Assembly approve.

Senate Republican leader Phil Berger also represents the area. He told reporters he supports the bill.

“I don’t see why it makes sense for those parcels to stay within the city if they don’t have the availability of city services,” Berger said late Tuesday.