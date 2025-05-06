© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Sweeping' regulations for HOAs get approval in NC House, Senate committees

WUNC | By Colin Campbell
Published May 6, 2025 at 3:40 PM EDT
New housing developments could be seen around various parts of Wendell on Oct. 3, 2023.
Cornell Watson
/
For WUNC
Many new developments in urban and suburban areas of North Carolina are governed by homeowners associations, and the state legislature wants to put new restrictions on HOA regulations.

State lawmakers want to restrict the powers of homeowners associations, proposing legislation that would address everything from unpaid dues to parking regulations.

Both the House and Senate advanced separate bills Tuesday to regulate HOAs. The legislation has bipartisan support, and bill sponsors say the changes are needed to address property rights.

"This is the most sweeping legislation that we've seen in some time with respect to HOAs in this chamber," said Sen. Benton Sawrey, R-Johnston and sponsor of the Senate's bill. "I think this might be the session that we can get something done major to restore rights back to our residences here in North Carolina."

Read the full story for free here.

Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell covers politics for WUNC as the station's capitol bureau chief.
See stories by Colin Campbell