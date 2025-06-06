Catawba County Sheriff arrests more in mass shooting

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has made several more arrests as the investigation continues into a weekend shooting incident south of Hickory that left one man dead and 11 people injured.

18-year-old Zoe Makenna Braswell of Caldwell County, 19-year-old Ke’andre O’neal Mack of Hickory, 22-year-old Zachary Micheal Bates of Morganton, and 18-year-old Izaiah Kane Mitchell of Lenoir. Early this morning the Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 20-year-old Toland Huff, Jr., who is listed as homeless.

Mack, Bates, Mitchell and Huff have been charged with attempted first degree murder. Braswell is facing charges of felony accessory after the fact.