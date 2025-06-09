Storm season arrives as WNC grapples with Helene’s fallout and fewer federal guarantees

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Western North Carolina is paying closer attention to hurricane forecasts than ever before.

As the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season gets underway, Gov. Josh Stein says the state must prepare for future storms with fewer guarantees of federal support — and more pressure on local response systems.

“Cuts to NOAA and FEMA are a man-made disaster,” Stein said during a press briefing Thursday. “Even as we advocate to protect them, we simply have to prepare for the very real possibility that these entities will be of diminished capacity.”

Though emergency officials reviewed basic preparedness steps, most of the questions — and concerns — focused on what Helene revealed: that mountain communities face unique vulnerabilities when it comes to communication, staffing, and storm response logistics.

Helene Exposed System Gaps, Prompting Infrastructure and Communication Upgrades

Hurricane Helene killed more than 100 people and caused over $60 billion in damage statewide. In Western North Carolina, it knocked out water systems, shut down key roadways, and left many residents without power or communication for days.

“We’ve got to do better,” Stein said. “In Western North Carolina, the ability of people to talk to others was wiped out in many cases for a week or more.”

Will Ray, North Carolina’s Emergency Management Director, said that communication failures, staffing shortages, and outdated flood maps complicated the state’s response. This year, he said, the state is investing in more robust emergency systems, including expanded flood gauge networks and new training programs to bolster local and regional readiness.

State Budget Negotiations Could Determine Future Readiness

Another looming concern is the level of financial support North Carolina can expect from FEMA in future disasters. Currently, FEMA reimburses states for a portion of recovery costs — but proposed changes could raise the minimum storm threshold for FEMA aid and reduce the federal cost share from 90% to 75%.

“That means the state would have to come up with 25% instead of 10%. It has the potential to impact budgets by hundreds of millions of dollars,” Stein said.

To prepare for that possibility, Stein has proposed adding $500 million to the State Emergency Response and Disaster Relief Fund — the state’s reserve fund used to pay for disaster recovery and emergency response when federal support falls short. But that proposal is caught in ongoing state budget negotiations, with the House and Senate offering different approaches.

Swannanoa Care Station Under Audit

One example of just how expensive disaster response can be — and how closely it’s now being watched — is the mobile Community Care Station that operated for six months in Swannanoa after Helene.

Set up to meet public health needs in a community that lost access to clean water, the station offered showers, laundry, WiFi, bathrooms, and counseling services. A new report from the North Carolina Office of the State Auditor found the facility cost more than $145,000 per day — adding up to $27.4 million.

In a press release, State Auditor Dave Boliek said the station filled a critical need, but raised questions about spending and oversight.

“The government must always be cognizant of costs and routinely assess if we are making the most out of tax dollars,” Boliek said.

Stein defended the effort, saying it was an emergency response to a community in crisis.

“Folks needed a place to shower. They needed a place to wash their clothes,” he said. “Health and safety were our top priorities.”

From the Mountains to the Coast, a New Era of Forecasting

With more uncertainty at the federal level, state officials say preparedness must start at home — especially in places like Western North Carolina, where the risks have become all too real.

Ray noted that search-and-rescue teams, highway patrol, and mutual aid networks across the country responded during Helene. But staffing and funding challenges continue to strain local response systems.

“We take lessons learned from each event to better prepare for the next,” he said.

And for the mountains, the next event no longer feels theoretical.

“We’re paying attention to hurricane forecasts in a way we never did before,” Stein said. “That’s not going to change.”