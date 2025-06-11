Asheville Regional Airport opens new ticket lobby in latest step toward expansion

Asheville Regional Airport is marking a milestone in its expansion: On Wednesday morning, AVL officials opened the doors of a new ticket lobby.

The lobby — gleaming, white and full of natural light — is the latest step in a $400 million expansion that’s been years in the making .

“It’s very exciting. We’re doing all the finishing, polishing and touches today to get ready for passengers to be in here in the morning,” AVL spokesperson Tina Kinsey said Tuesday during a preview with reporters.

Behind the scenes, Kinsey said, the lobby includes a new baggage system that will move luggage to aircraft “in a matter of minutes.” But most importantly, she said, it gives passengers and airline staff desperately-needed space.

Felicia Sonmez An employee places a sign in the new ticket lobby Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

“We’re building for the extraordinary growth that we have experienced over the last five years, but also for the growth we anticipate in the future,” Kinsey said.

Nearby, staff in bright orange and yellow vests were climbing ladders, moving equipment and putting up signs. Kinsey pointed out that all of the facility’s details have been designed with intention.

“You’ll notice on the floor, this floor pattern, this is inspired by the natural beauty of our region — the colors, the rivers,” she said. “You’ll see wood tones, rock work, natural finishes that are a part of what people think of when they think of our region.”

Felicia Sonmez Many parts of the airport, including the area outside the new ticket lobby, remain under construction.

When Hurricane Helene swept through Western North Carolina in late September, much of the region suffered catastrophic damage. But Kinsey said the airport was fortunate in that the storm only paused construction for several days.

The ticket lobby is the first new area of the airport to open to the public in a multi-phase expansion. The next step is coming on June 25.

“That’s when the new North Concourse opens. And everyone will go through a new TSA security checkpoint, up the escalators into the new North Concourse. So, we’re just weeks away from that,” Kinsey said.

Among the passengers at the airport on Tuesday morning was Ed Nemeth of Toronto. He told BPR he views the airport’s expansion as an example of the growth underway in many American cities.

“I don’t think I’ve been in any airport in the U.S. in the last 20 years where it’s not under construction,” he said. “And so, it’s finally come here, too.”

The full expansion will still take several more years, with the new South Concourse expected to open in mid-2027.