Trump administration moves to eliminate EPA's independent science organization

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 21, 2025 at 11:47 AM EDT

The White House has made sweeping changes at the Environmental Protection Agency. After a Supreme Court ruling allowed it to continue with widespread layoffs of federal employees, it moved to eliminate the Office of Research and Development, the EPA’s independent science arm.

We discuss what that would mean with H. Christopher Frey, former assistant administrator of the ORD.

Tags
Energy/EnvironmentNational and International Environment Coverage
Here & Now Newsroom