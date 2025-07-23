© 2025 WFAE

City of Rocky Mount receives notice of violation after DEQ site inspection at a water treatment plant in May

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 23, 2025 at 7:03 AM EDT
Foam on the Tar River near the outfall of a Rocky Mount water treatment plant.
NCDEQ
Foam on the Tar River near the outfall of a Rocky Mount water treatment plant.

City of Rocky Mount has received a notice of violation and a potential $25,000 civil penalty by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

The notice was sent after a DEQ site inspection at a water treatment plant in May; state environmental officials noted foams, solids and highly turbid water being discharged into the Tar River from a plant outfall.

The site inspection was scheduled after an anonymous tipster fishing at the Tar River Reservoir noticed the issue and called it in to Sound Rivers.

Solid material could also be seen flowing from the outfall into the Tar River.
NCDEQ
Solid material could also be seen flowing from the outfall into the Tar River.

“Their permit specifically says no foams or solids are allowed but in trace amounts, and you can definitely see foam and solids in the pictures,” Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Katey Zimmerman said. “But I think the biggest takeaway from the NOV, is it says instruction to cease plant operations was received by phone
call and followed up in an email on May 8, but they continued to discharge until the afternoon of May 9.”

Sound Rivers officials said it highlights the importance of reporting something they feel could be harmful to water quality.

“It definitely just shows the importance of people keeping an eye out and letting us know when something doesn’t look right,” said Zimmerman. “And this was good work on DEQ’s part because they responded immediately and have now resolved an issue that may or not have been spotted if we hadn’t gotten that call.”

Water samples taken at the water treatment plant outfall.
NCDEQ
Water samples taken at the water treatment plant outfall.

The water treatment plant has not been in operation since May 9.

According to the City’s response, equipment used to remove sludge from one of two settling basins on the site failed, so all discharge was being pumped into the remaining basin.

Whether a civil penalty will be assessed has yet to be determined.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
