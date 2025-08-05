© 2025 WFAE

Greensboro detainee Mohamed Naser released

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published August 5, 2025 at 9:28 PM EDT
Image shows Mohamed Naser hugging his 15-year-old daughter
Image courtesy of attorney Jeremy McKinney
Mohamed Naser, an immigrant living in Greensboro, hugs his daughter, 15, after his release from the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Ga.

Greensboro immigrant Mohamed Naser has been released from a federal detention center in Georgia.

Naser was taken into custody last month. His attorney, Helen Parsonage, says federal officials argued he had stayed in the country too long while seeking asylum.

She says that’s not true.

Last week, a federal judge agreed to release Naser on a $20,000 bond. But U.S. Immigration and Customs put that move on hold.

In response, his attorneys filed a habeas corpus action seeking his release. He was freed on Tuesday.

Naser is a father of five from Libya. Parsonage says he is employed and has no criminal record.

Although out on bond, he still faces removal proceedings.
