Winston-Salem holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Twin City Trail
1 of 3 — Winston-Salem Twin City Trail ribbon cutting-02.jpg
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines and Mayor Pro Tem D.D. Adams walk along the new Twin City Trail.
Courtesy city of Winston-Salem
2 of 3 — Winston-Salem Twin City Trail ribbon cutting-01.jpg
Winston-Salem officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Twin City Trail on Thursday, August 28, 2025.
Courtesy city of Winston-Salem
3 of 3 — Twin City Trail Ribbon Cutting Ceremony-03.jpg
Residents walk along the Twin City Trail in Winston-Salem.
Courtesy city of Winston-Salem
The Winston-Salem Department of Transportation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday for a new trail for cyclists and pedestrians.
The Twin City Trail was formerly known as the Salem Parkway Multi-Use Path. A new pedestrian bridge connects communities downtown from West Fourth Street to Liberty Street.
The Twin City Trail received its name from a community campaign led by the city’s DOT. The name was selected out of 30 proposed options after a final public poll.
According to the city, the $5 million project is phase one of a larger initiative to connect downtown to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. The new path is also part of an effort to create a continuous network for pedestrians that links neighborhoods across Winston-Salem.