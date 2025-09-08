Guilford County to consider incentives for project that could bring more than 400 jobs to the area

An unnamed company is considering Guilford County for a project that could create more than 400 new jobs.

The company, codenamed Project McKinley, is seeking $1.16 million in economic incentives from the county.

According to a public notice, the business is planning an expansion at the Rock Creek Industrial Park facility for a projected investment of $77 million by the end of 2027. The company is seeking state and other local incentives before deciding on a location.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposal at its meeting on Sept. 18.