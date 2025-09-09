Guilford County Manager Victor Isler shares his perspective on the job

In July, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners unanimously appointed Victor Isler as the new county manager. He has previously served in leadership roles in Durham and Forsyth counties, and most recently in Guilford as assistant county manager. Isler holds a bachelor's degree in sociology from Winston-Salem State University.

Interview Highlights

On how Isler's educational background shaped his perspective on governing:

"My discipline has taught me to really move and look at things based on the lens of a micro-level practice, meaning, how do we understand the individual or either family unit as it relates to the context of community and local government. But then also on a mezzo-level, access to services, quality of life, resources, mobility. But then the other piece is from a macro-level lens, how do you understand community or county work based on policy, budget resources, understanding state and local policy alignment, as well as understanding federal resources and policies within Guilford County."

On innovative policy solutions for Guilford County:

"One thing to note that I'm really excited about in the space of innovation, we have over the past year moved forward with our designation of being an age-friendly county. And we are working with senior resources of Guilford County, Ellen Whitlock, in partnership, to really move forward with our age-friendly plan. When we Look at North Carolina, and the rate of retirees that are coming to North Carolina, and then understanding that population growth in Guilford County, how do we make sure, from a place of livability, that we are ready for that, and that we make sure that, from a place of readiness, that those 65 and above have a positive and favorable experience in regards to living not just in North Carolina, but in Guilford County?"

On this economic moment in Guilford County:

"We have to continue to advance our livability. That is how people have a quality of life that is meaningful and impactful, but then also collectively, the presence of community, but clarity on amenities and resources that they need to best live, work and play, right? And so, David, one thing that is really dear to me of interest is around regional leadership, and how do we work together across our municipal partners. And how do we make sure that as our community grows, that there are some things that we have uniformity or fluidity around in regards to access to services. Whether that is our libraries, understanding greenways and trails, and transportation. But most importantly, understanding on a regional basis, how do we continue to develop in a place of housing in our unincorporated and also corporated areas to make sure that we can have spaces for people to live as they come into our community and it grows."