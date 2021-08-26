Grammy-Nominated Band, A One-Woman Show And Gantt Center Exhibits Highlight Charlotte Weekend Fun
The latest COVID-19 surge is upending plenty of plans and events lately, but there are still entertainment options in Charlotte for this weekend. In this edition of Weekend in Entertainment, WFAE’s “All Things Considered” host Gwendolyn Glenn talks to QCity Metro’s Katrina Louis about some of the highlights – including a Grammy-nominated band, a one-woman show and a new exhibit at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture.
To hear the full conversation between Glenn and Louis, listen to the audio above.
My Morning Jacket is at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Friday at 7 p.m., kicking off their first U.S. headlining tour in five years. The late-‘90s Louisville band is technically a rock band.
"There's also a bit of country musical influence along with their rock style," Louis said. "Their past three albums have been nominated for Grammys, and they're most known for their hits 'Golden' and a cover of Elton John's song 'Rocket Man.'"
My Morning Jacket is requiring proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the Saturday 7 p.m. show, and they’re requiring guests to wear face masks.
Other events this weekend include:
“This is my Brain on Anxiety: The Detailed Experience of an Anxious, Black Woman,” is a one-woman show by Mia Love at Duke Energy Theater on Saturday. It’s an extension of Love’s web series called “So Anxious” that premiered last October to help people navigate anxiety during the pandemic.
“(Mia Love) actually was diagnosed with anxiety when she was 13 years old, and as she’s gotten older, she’s learned new ways to navigate through it,” Louis said. “So she wanted to start a discussion after seeing so many suffer with anxiety.”
- The Haute Asiko Fashion Show is curated by Davita Galloway, co-founder and owner of DUPP & SWAT, a Camp North End space takes place Friday at 7 p.m. at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture. The show features a variety of local designers with different styles, from sustainable fashion to bright designs.
“Visual Vanguard: An Exhibition of Contemporary Black Carolina Artists” opens at the Harvey B. Gantt Center on Saturday, featuring 25 local Black artists.
“A lot of the themes also centered around these social justice movement and the protests from last summer that followed the killing of George Floyd,” Louis said.
Activities at the full-day grand opening include a live art demonstration, a curator-led tour of the exhibit, rooftop performances and more.
- River Jam at the U.S. National Whitewater Center features Abby Bryant and the Echoes on Thursday at 7 p.m.
- Mint Museum Randolph is hosting “Party in the Park” on Sunday at 1 p.m., including live music, food trucks and complimentary admission to the museum.
- On Saturday night, country music star Brad Paisley takes the stage at PNC Music Pavilion at 7:30 p.m.
- Virtually on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Ana Lucia Divins and local jazz and Latin musicians will be performing online at Café Amaretto Music's Facebook page.