Grammy-Nominated Band, A One-Woman Show And Gantt Center Exhibits Highlight Charlotte Weekend Fun

The latest COVID-19 surge is upending plenty of plans and events lately, but there are still entertainment options in Charlotte for this weekend. In this edition of Weekend in Entertainment, WFAE’s “All Things Considered” host Gwendolyn Glenn talks to QCity Metro’s Katrina Louis about some of the highlights – including a Grammy-nominated band, a one-woman show and a new exhibit at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture.

To hear the full conversation between Glenn and Louis, listen to the audio above.

My Morning Jacket is at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Friday at 7 p.m., kicking off their first U.S. headlining tour in five years. The late-‘90s Louisville band is technically a rock band.

"There's also a bit of country musical influence along with their rock style," Louis said. "Their past three albums have been nominated for Grammys, and they're most known for their hits 'Golden' and a cover of Elton John's song 'Rocket Man.'"

My Morning Jacket is requiring proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the Saturday 7 p.m. show, and they’re requiring guests to wear face masks.

Other events this weekend include: