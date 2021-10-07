© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Weekend In Entertainment
Each Thursday, WFAE checks in with a local arts and entertainment reporter about things to do in Charlotte during the upcoming weekend.

Earth, Wind and Fire kick off Charlotte's weekend in entertainment

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published October 7, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT
Earth Wind and Fire
alobos life
/
Flickr
Earth, Wind and Fire perform in 2008.

Big concerts and big festivals are on the schedule for Charlotte’s weekend entertainment scene. WFAE’s “All Things Considered” host Gwendolyn Glenn talks with Queen City Nerve’s Patrick Moran to get the scoop on some of the top events.

Among the biggest draws this weekend is an appearance by Earth, Wind and Fire at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Ampitheatre on Friday. The band has won six Grammy Awards and been called “one of the greatest bands” ever by VH1.

"I can't think of anyone whose lives have not been touched in some way by their music," Moran said.

Listen to the full conversation by clicking the audio above.

More nostalgia this weekend includes a showing of “Nothing but a Man” at the Harvey B. Gantt Center on Sunday at 2 p.m. The 1964 movie stars the late Ivan Dixon and late jazz singer and actress Abbey Lincoln. The film tells the story of a Black railroad worker in the 1960s who lives in a racist small town near Birmingham, Alabama.

"It's very true to life," Moran said. "It's really a very well-rounded portrait of that time."

Other events on the schedule this weekend include:

  • The Charlotte Ballet kicks off its celebration of its 50th anniversary with a new work called “Then, Now, Forever” set to music by Philip Glass — cousin to This American Life’s Ira Glass — and performed by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. Performances are Friday and Saturday.
  • SouthEnd Arts is hosting a two-night show called “Unlearning,” where patrons explore through the artists’ perspective a review of life.

  • Speed Street takes place this weekend to coincide with the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Acts performing throughout the weekend include The Hamiltones, Collective Soul, Cassadee Pope and Chris Lane.

    Listen to the full Weekend in Entertainment segment above.

WFAE's weekly arts and entertainment email newsletter, Tapestry, will keep you in the loop on arts and culture in the Charlotte region.

Select Your Email Format

Arts & Culture
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn