Earth, Wind and Fire kick off Charlotte's weekend in entertainment

Big concerts and big festivals are on the schedule for Charlotte’s weekend entertainment scene. WFAE’s “All Things Considered” host Gwendolyn Glenn talks with Queen City Nerve’s Patrick Moran to get the scoop on some of the top events.

Among the biggest draws this weekend is an appearance by Earth, Wind and Fire at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Ampitheatre on Friday. The band has won six Grammy Awards and been called “one of the greatest bands” ever by VH1.

"I can't think of anyone whose lives have not been touched in some way by their music," Moran said.

More nostalgia this weekend includes a showing of “Nothing but a Man” at the Harvey B. Gantt Center on Sunday at 2 p.m. The 1964 movie stars the late Ivan Dixon and late jazz singer and actress Abbey Lincoln. The film tells the story of a Black railroad worker in the 1960s who lives in a racist small town near Birmingham, Alabama.

"It's very true to life," Moran said. "It's really a very well-rounded portrait of that time."

Other events on the schedule this weekend include: