PHOTOS: The Festival of India

The Festival of India, Charlotte was held on August 27 in uptown on Tryon Street. The festival was organized by the India Association of Charlotte, a nonprofit cultural organization established to serve the growing Indian American Community in the Charlotte area.

According to festival organizers, the keynote theme of the celebration was how the pandemic taught us that we are all inhabitants of a global village, connected and interdependent on each other for our collective survival.

The festival also aimed to bridge a gap by honoring Indian culture and educating others. The also event got creative in adopting "Going Green" by reducing PR paper collateral with QR code soft access and by showcasing 'upscaled art' from discarded items.

An exhibit on "Bollywood cinema's" 100-plus-year history stoked nostalgia was also featured. Additionally, the festival hosted organizations such as Akshayapatra, Kiran and Isha Outreach's Save the Soils to increase social awareness and promote public service programs.

Visitors also shopped for Indian items at the Tyron Street India Bazaar and sampled Indian foods at the Food Court. The day ended with a dance and a traditional Indian procession.

