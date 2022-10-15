© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

What-a-melon: Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at NC State Fair

WFAE | By Robb Crocker
Published October 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
P13.jpg
N.C. State Fair Press Office
Pictured are NC State Fair competition winners Chris Rodebaugh and his daughter Stella on the left and Andrew Vial on the right.

Cotton candy, carnival rides, games, fried everything…the NC State Fair is back. And earlier this week, they had what North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Public Information Officer Brandon Herring called “always a crowd favorite and maybe the most photographed spot on the fairgrounds during the fair” — the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition.

This year the top three pumpkin growers all had pumpkins weighing more than 1,000 pounds. Chris Rodebaugh of Lewisburg, West Virginia placed first with a 1,461-pound pumpkin. Danny Vester of Spring Hope placed second and grew the largest North Carolina pumpkin at 1,217.5 pounds. Stephen Wright from Waynesboro, Virginia. placed third with his 1,106.5-pound pumpkin.

P1.jpg
1 of 12  — P1.jpg
Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition
Brandon Herring
P6.jpg
2 of 12  — P6.jpg
Andrew Vial from Liberty, North Carolina.
Brandon Herring
P5.jpg
3 of 12  — P5.jpg
Andrew Vial from Liberty, North Carolina.
Brandon Herring
P4.jpg
4 of 12  — P4.jpg
Winners announced in the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at the NC State Fair.
Brandon Herring
P3.jpg
5 of 12  — P3.jpg
Winners announced in the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at the NC State Fair.
Brandon Herring
P2.jpg
6 of 12  — P2.jpg
Ryan Cook and his daughter at the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition.
Brandon Herring
P7.jpg
7 of 12  — P7.jpg
Winners announced in the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at the NC State Fair.
Brandon Herring
P8.jpg
8 of 12  — P8.jpg
Stella Rodebaugh from Lewisburg, West Virginia.
Brandon Herring
P9.jpg
9 of 12  — P9.jpg
Chris Rodebaugh and his daughter Stella from Lewisburg, West Virginia.
Brandon Herring
P10.jpg
10 of 12  — P10.jpg
Chris Rodebaugh and his daughter Stella from Lewisburg, West Virginia.
Brandon Herring
P11.jpg
11 of 12  — P11.jpg
Chris Rodebaugh and his daughter Stella from Lewisburg, West Virginia.
Brandon Herring
P12.jpg
12 of 12  — P12.jpg
Andrew Vial from Liberty, North Carolina.
Brandon Herring

The winning watermelon is the third largest watermelon in the world this year and was grown by Andrew Vial of Liberty and weighed 306 pounds. Second place was Patrick VanBeck of Willow Springs, weighing in at 291.5 pounds. Third place was Christopher Kent of Sevierville, Tennessee with a 287-pound melon.

According to fair officials, the North Carolina showing was the highest Top 10 average weight of any watermelon show in the country.
Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition

“We have some impressive entries this year,” said April Blazich, horticulture superintendent. “The winning pumpkin is particularly pleasing; it is a color we call ‘sexy orange’. The giant pumpkins and watermelons always draw big crowds and this year’s fair-goers won’t be disappointed with the entries. They are all photo-worthy.”

Fair-goers can see and photograph these and other sights in the Agri Supply Expo Center in Raleigh thru Oct. 23.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Arts & Culture
Robb Crocker
Robb Crocker is a digital editor with WFAE. Originally from New Jersey, Robb grew up in the Washington, D.C. area. He graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University, where majored in print and broadcast journalism and also studied English and creative writing. He earned a Master's degree in Communication from Rutgers University and is currently a Ph.D. candidate at VCU's Media, Art & Text program. He is a veteran news/sports reporter and digital editor with stints at the Washington Post, Hanley Wood magazines, Richmond.com, WTVR CBS 6 and WRIC ABC 8. He has also produced the Writing Our Way Out podcast.
See stories by Robb Crocker
Related Content