After 40 years in business, Anntony's Caribbean Café to close last location

For the past 40 years, Charlotteans have enjoyed the succulent made-from-scratch Caribbean dishes at various Anntony's Caribbean Café restaurants.

Owner Tony Martin, a native of Guyana, has had nine locations in the region at times, including restaurants in uptown, Lake Wylie, Asheville and Hickory. But over the years, he pared it down to one at W.T. Harris on West Sugar Creek Road that opened 20 years ago.

1 of 14 — IMG_0035.JPG Jake Short and Catherine Morris are regulars who say they are sad to hear that Tony Martin sold Anntony’s Caribbean Café. In the background is a mural of the house Martin grew up in Guyana. Gwendolyn Glenn 2 of 14 — IMG_0038.JPG Lufu Ngullo Mazimba says he comes to Anntony’s Caribbean Café for the oxtails. Gwendolyn Glenn 3 of 14 — IMG_0008.JPG Tony Martin owner of Anntony’s Caribbean Café. Gwendolyn Glenn 4 of 14 — IMG_0004.JPG Tony Martin owner of Anntony’s Caribbean Café. Gwendolyn Glenn 5 of 14 — IMG_0019.JPG Tony Martin at his restaurant, Anntony’s Caribbean Café. Gwendolyn Glenn 6 of 14 — IMG_0021.JPG Tony Martin and Linda Moss, the head chef at Anntony’s Caribbean Café. Gwendolyn Glenn 7 of 14 — IMG_0025.JPG Tony Martin at Anntony’s Caribbean Café with the mural of the house he grew up in Guyana. Gwendolyn Glenn 8 of 14 — IMG_0028.JPG Anntony’s Caribbean Café sauces. Gwendolyn Glenn 9 of 14 — IMG_0013.JPG Tony Martin points to himself in a picture of him as a youth singing in the band The Young Ones of Guyana. Gwendolyn Glenn 10 of 14 — IMG_0009.JPG Tony Martin points to the band The Young Ones of Guyana that he sang with as a youth. Gwendolyn Glenn 11 of 14 — IMG_0036.JPG Dot Narodny (left) and Jolanna Erickson were shocked to hear the restaurant was sold … it’s their favorite place to eat. Gwendolyn Glenn 12 of 14 — IMG_0032.JPG Anntony’s Caribbean Café at opening time — customers come in early before it officially opens. Gwendolyn Glenn 13 of 14 — IMG_0029.JPG Sauces Tony Martin sells and produces. Gwendolyn Glenn 14 of 14 — IMG_0001.JPG Tony Martin, owner of Anntony’s Caribbean Café with his daughter Moriah McDaniel Maderia Martin, who assists in the marketing of his sauces and spices. Gwendolyn Glenn

Now, as Martin prepares to close his last cafe, WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn visited his restaurant to take a look back on his life and career thus far. Listen to their conversation at the audio link above.