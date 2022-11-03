© 2022 WFAE
Arts & Culture

After 40 years in business, Anntony's Caribbean Café to close last location

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published November 3, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT
Gwendolyn Glenn
Anntony’s Caribbean Café at opening time — customers come in early before it officially opens.

For the past 40 years, Charlotteans have enjoyed the succulent made-from-scratch Caribbean dishes at various Anntony's Caribbean Café restaurants.

Owner Tony Martin, a native of Guyana, has had nine locations in the region at times, including restaurants in uptown, Lake Wylie, Asheville and Hickory. But over the years, he pared it down to one at W.T. Harris on West Sugar Creek Road that opened 20 years ago.

Jake Short and Catherine Morris are regulars who say they are sad to hear that Tony Martin sold Anntony’s Caribbean Café. In the background is a mural of the house Martin grew up in Guyana.
Lufu Ngullo Mazimba says he comes to Anntony’s Caribbean Café for the oxtails.
Tony Martin owner of Anntony’s Caribbean Café.
Tony Martin owner of Anntony’s Caribbean Café.
Tony Martin at his restaurant, Anntony’s Caribbean Café.
Tony Martin and Linda Moss, the head chef at Anntony’s Caribbean Café.
Tony Martin at Anntony’s Caribbean Café with the mural of the house he grew up in Guyana.
Anntony’s Caribbean Café sauces.
Tony Martin points to himself in a picture of him as a youth singing in the band The Young Ones of Guyana.
Tony Martin points to the band The Young Ones of Guyana that he sang with as a youth.
Dot Narodny (left) and Jolanna Erickson were shocked to hear the restaurant was sold … it’s their favorite place to eat.
Anntony’s Caribbean Café at opening time — customers come in early before it officially opens.
Sauces Tony Martin sells and produces.
Tony Martin, owner of Anntony’s Caribbean Café with his daughter Moriah McDaniel Maderia Martin, who assists in the marketing of his sauces and spices.
Now, as Martin prepares to close his last cafe, WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn visited his restaurant to take a look back on his life and career thus far. Listen to their conversation at the audio link above.

