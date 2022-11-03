The Queen City is getting a taste of Louisiana cuisine

Louisiana flavors are coming to the Queen City tonight as 14 Charlotte restaurants team up with 14 Louisiana-based chefs to create special menus for one night only.

Charlotte is the latest destination in a campaign by Louisiana Culinary Trails to promote their state’s cuisine in major U.S. cities.

The group paired chefs from different regions of the state with local Charlotte restaurants to create special menus for Nov. 3.

Anna Watkins is the owner of Cured on Columbia on Louisiana’s Northshore, just north of New Orleans. She and her partner, Chef Amanda Birdsong, are taking over Artisan’s Palate in NoDa tonight.

“We have the shrimp etouffee and then we also have our alligator sauce picante," Watkins said. "And then we have a smoked chicken and sausage gumbo ... and we’re topping that with crab boil potato salad. We’re gonna have three different boudins on it and assorted mustard and different things to dip it in. And then we’re also featuring a bananas Foster bread pudding.”

Watkins and Birdsong opened their restaurant two years ago, after moving to the Northshore from the Baton Rogue area.

“Louisiana’s based around these big boils that bring the family together and friends and it’s kinda like a feast," Watkins said. "I love that we incorporated that into it.”

Other participating restaurants include Leah & Louise, Supperland and Community Matters Café. Some require reservations or a pre-purchased ticket. Find out more at louisianaxcharlotte.com.