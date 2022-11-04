© 2022 WFAE
Arts & Culture
Come out for Charlotte's annual Día de los Muertos festival this Saturday

WFAE
Published November 4, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT
Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)
Courtesy: Latin American Coalition
Dancers perform at Festival Dia de los Muertos.

Charlotte's 18th annual Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) festival will be held this Saturday to celebrate one of the most popular traditions in Mexico and some regions of Latin America — honoring loved ones who have passed.

The festival features activities for all ages, parades, live music from local artists such as Maria Elena Valdez, known as North Carolina's "Queen of Mariachi," and dance performances from groups like Ballet Folklorico, as well as food, a kids' play area and more.

Día de los Muertos is officially celebrated in early November to commemorate late loved ones. It is believed their spirits return to their families, who put up ofrendas, or altars.

In line with tradition, festival attendees can view 16 altars, which will be built by local artists, organizations and members of Charlotte's Latino communities.

The festival, organized by the Latin American Coalition, takes place Saturday, Nov. 5, from noon to 8 p.m. at Camp North End, 300 Camp Road, in Charlotte. Admission is free.

