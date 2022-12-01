Country music, a comic legend and 'Jagged Little Pill: the Musical' are all on tap in Charlotte this weekend.

Big events in Charlotte coming up the weekend of Dec. 2 include Tommy Davidson of “In Living Color” at the Comedy Zone, “Alanis Morisette’s “Jagged Little Pill: the Musical” at Belk Theater and Kannapolis’s own Kameron Marlowe. Queen City Nerve’s Ryan Pitkin joined WFAE’s Gendolyn Glenn for this week’s “Weekend in Entertainment.”

“[Jagged Little Pill] pretty much changed my life, as much as any 10-year-old boy can relate to a 20-something woman talking about heartbreak,” said Pitkin. “And the musical is now touring. It's depicting a dysfunctional family in the social media age, so they're definitely bringing it up past where you might expect it just to be based on the ‘95 album. But it uses all those songs like ‘You Oughta Know,’ which is one that pretty much anyone still recognizes about almost 30 years later.”

You can listen to the full conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Pitkin covered this week.

