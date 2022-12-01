© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Country music, a comic legend and 'Jagged Little Pill: the Musical' are all on tap in Charlotte this weekend.

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published December 1, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST
GKQBGtMv_400x400.jpg
Tommy Davidson
/
Twitter

Big events in Charlotte coming up the weekend of Dec. 2 include Tommy Davidson of “In Living Color” at the Comedy Zone, “Alanis Morisette’s “Jagged Little Pill: the Musical” at Belk Theater and Kannapolis’s own Kameron Marlowe. Queen City Nerve’s Ryan Pitkin joined WFAE’s Gendolyn Glenn for this week’s “Weekend in Entertainment.”

“[Jagged Little Pill] pretty much changed my life, as much as any 10-year-old boy can relate to a 20-something woman talking about heartbreak,” said Pitkin. “And the musical is now touring. It's depicting a dysfunctional family in the social media age, so they're definitely bringing it up past where you might expect it just to be based on the ‘95 album. But it uses all those songs like ‘You Oughta Know,’ which is one that pretty much anyone still recognizes about almost 30 years later.”

You can listen to the full conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Pitkin covered this week.

WFAE's weekly arts and entertainment email newsletter, Tapestry, will keep you in the loop on arts and culture in the Charlotte region.

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Arts & Culture Weekend In Entertainment
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn