Holiday jazz, Charlotte Ballet’s The Nutcracker and Hannibal Buress highlight weekend events
Ashley Mahoney of Axios Charlotte joins WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this installment of “Weekend in Entertainment.” If you’re a fan of The Nutcracker, you have a couple of options.
“There's nothing like "The Nutcracker" to make you say that it's the holidays and there's nothing like a new interpretation on it, especially when it comes to jazz,” Mahoney said. “So you get Duke Ellington, Billy Strayhorn, and you can take their arrangement of Tchaikovsky's classic and just reimagine it in this beautifully done jazz orchestra style that still gets you in the holiday feeling, but really speaks to your soul.”
You can listen to the full conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Mahoney covered this week.
- Charlotte Ballet’s annual performance of "The Nutcracker" begins this weekend at Belk Theater.
- Hannibal Buress of “The Eric Andre Show” and “Broad City” headlines The Comedy Zone Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
- The Mint Museum’s new exhibit “Fashion Reimagined” opens Saturday with several accompanying events.
- The Museum of Illusions opens uptown on Friday morning
- Camp North End is hosting several holiday movies in the boileryard: "The Gremlins" on Thursday night and "Die Hard" on Friday night.
- The Harvey B. Gantt Center is holding a free screening of the classic 1943 film “Cabin in the Sky” as part of its ongoing classic Black cinema series.