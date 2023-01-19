'Porgy and Bess,' jazz and state pinball championship all ahead in Charlotte this weekend
Matt Olin of Charlotte is Creative joins WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s edition of “Weekend in Entertainment.” Composer and jazz clarinetist Evan Christopher will be performing at the Jazz Room on Friday and Saturday nights, bringing with him his keen mastery of the New Orleans clarinet tradition.
“He defines his art less as jazz and more as traditional New Orleans music,” Olin said. “He and his fellow jazz friends are coming to town this weekend to play Clarinet Road, which comes from the Afro-Creole roots of New Orleans.”
You can listen to the full conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Olin covered this week:
- Opera Carolina’s production of George Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess” opens at the Belk Theater on Sunday.
- The town of Matthew’s annual “Color of Jazz” takes place Thursday evening at the Matthews Community Center.
- Chandra Currelly-Young will perform at Middle C Jazz on Friday.
- The North Carolina Pinball State Championship kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday at Super Abari Game Bar.
- The Levine Museum of the New South holds an open house this weekend for the traveling exhibition “Grier Heights: Community is Family.” On display at the Grier Heights Community Center, the exhibition highlights one of Charlotte’s first independent Black communities.