'Porgy and Bess,' jazz and state pinball championship all ahead in Charlotte this weekend

Matt Olin of Charlotte is Creative joins WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s edition of “Weekend in Entertainment.” Composer and jazz clarinetist Evan Christopher will be performing at the Jazz Room on Friday and Saturday nights, bringing with him his keen mastery of the New Orleans clarinet tradition.

“He defines his art less as jazz and more as traditional New Orleans music,” Olin said. “He and his fellow jazz friends are coming to town this weekend to play Clarinet Road, which comes from the Afro-Creole roots of New Orleans.”



You can listen to the full conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Olin covered this week:

