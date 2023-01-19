© 2023 WFAE
Arts & Culture
Weekend In Entertainment
Each Thursday, WFAE checks in with a local arts and entertainment reporter about things to do in Charlotte during the upcoming weekend.

'Porgy and Bess,' jazz and state pinball championship all ahead in Charlotte this weekend

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published January 19, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST
324418868_565263715190621_1316942936823980802_n.jpg?_nc_cat=103&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=2c4854&_nc_ohc=2dMTqbJaksAAX-Y9yxB&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.xx&oh=00_AfCugEvP60ztqBKuiv6_LHy-kiC4p0onzuZ4csK6FPVULg&oe=63CE38B3
Photo courtesy The Jazz Room
Composer and clarinetist Evan Christopher will play at The Jazz Room Friday and Saturday evenings.

Matt Olin of Charlotte is Creative joins WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s edition of “Weekend in Entertainment.” Composer and jazz clarinetist Evan Christopher will be performing at the Jazz Room on Friday and Saturday nights, bringing with him his keen mastery of the New Orleans clarinet tradition.

“He defines his art less as jazz and more as traditional New Orleans music,” Olin said. “He and his fellow jazz friends are coming to town this weekend to play Clarinet Road, which comes from the Afro-Creole roots of New Orleans.”


You can listen to the full conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Olin covered this week:

Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
