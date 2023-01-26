© 2023 WFAE
Arts & Culture
Weekend In Entertainment
Each Thursday, WFAE checks in with a local arts and entertainment reporter about things to do in Charlotte during the upcoming weekend.

Indie rock, jazz and musical theater top this weekend’s events

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published January 26, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST
326772860_577463127160254_2116105163285372470_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s1080x2048&_nc_cat=100&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=730e14&_nc_ohc=SpF7j9sn2O0AX_zt6Su&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.xx&oh=00_AfBxnIQ7ephBuXhfrjU5t8IQ_tSFMlc1b3W6hO4Id7sNNw&oe=63D7B325
Courtesy Theatre Charlotte
/

Ryan Pitkin of QC Nerve joins WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this installment of “Weekend in Entertainment.” On stage this weekend is Theatre Charlotte’s production of the musical comedy “Something Rotten!”

“So this story is set in 1595, and it follows the Bottom Brothers, Nick and Nigel, who are sort of struggling to find success in the theatrical world of the late 16th century,” Pitkin said. “And they're especially chagrined by the popularity of one of their peers; you might have heard of him, William Shakespeare. So this is about their attempts to get out from under his shadow by creating the world's first musical.”


You can listen to the full conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Pitkin covered this week:

  • Breakthrough indie rock band “Death Cab for Cutie” is playing at Ovens Auditorium on Sunday evening. 
  • Grammy award-winning jazz and R&B musician Norman Brown will be performing at Middle C Jazz on Friday and Saturday nights.
  • Discovery Place Science hosts an adults-only event Friday evening with live science shows, music and a cash bar.
  • The Bechtler Museum is hosting a screening of acclaimed film director Agnès Varda’s 1981 “Mur Murs,” a documentary about Los Angeles’s murals and street art.

Arts & Culture
Gwendolyn Glenn
