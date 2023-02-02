© 2023 WFAE
Arts & Culture
Weekend In Entertainment
Each Thursday, WFAE checks in with a local arts and entertainment reporter about things to do in Charlotte during the upcoming weekend.

‘Les Mis,’ art and Black History Month programming on tap in Charlotte this weekend.

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published February 2, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST
sheen.jpg
Courtesy Charlotte Art League
/

Tim Miner of Charlotte is Creative joins WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s edition of “Weekend in Entertainment.” A new art exhibition opens Friday evening at J Henry Studio, located at the Charlotte Art League.

“This is an incredible show featuring works of six artists of color,” Miner said. “There are very personal works that explore their perceptions of Blackness and what Blackness means to them.”

Opening night is Friday, with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. The show runs through the remainder of February.

You can listen to the full conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Miner covered this week:

  • Independent Picture House is screening the 1991 drama “Daughters of the Dust” Friday evening and Sunday afternoon as part of their ongoing Black History Month programming. 

  • A touring production of the Tony Award-winning musical “Les Misérables” opened in Charlotte this week. 
  • A live stage production called “The Men Inside” is playing for one-night only at the Booth Playhouse on Thursday at 7 p.m.
  • Actor, writer and producer Brian Daye’s one-man show “"HEY YOU!! An Afrostereophonicjourney" is on stage this weekend at the VAPA Center. 
  • If you’re looking for something to do with little ones, the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte’s production of “Allie Kazan and the Magic Mansion” opens Saturday.

Arts & Culture
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
