Picasso, blues musician Keb’ Mo’ and alpacas all in the Charlotte area this weekend

Ashley Mahoney of Axios Charlotte joins WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this installment of “Weekend in Entertainment.” Two new Picasso exhibitions open at the Mint Museum Uptown this weekend. One of them showcases the Spanish artist’s explorations of landscapes throughout his career. The other puts him side-by-side African American artist and Charlotte native Romare Bearden to examine Picasso’s impact on Bearden’s work.

“Bearden is known for his collage work, but what you really see in his body of work is the influence of Picasso. You'll see four sections in this exhibit: bulls and bullfighting; music and rhythm; doors and windows; line and color. And you really get to see the way that these artists from two totally different backgrounds have a lot of similarity.”

You can listen to the full conversation above. Here’s a quick look at the other topics Glenn and Mahoney covered this week.



Blues musician Keb’ Mo’ performs at the Knight Theater on Saturday evening.

Psych-rocker Vinyl Williams performs at Snug Harbor on Friday night, with support from Spirit System, The Wormholes and NA$A.

The U.S. National Whitewater Center’s Dog Days of Summer event is going on all day Saturday, featuring a trail run and 5K, dog yoga, ice rink access for dogs, an adoption event and more.

The Cabarrus Arena and Events Center hosts the Carolina Alpaca Celebration — there will be hundreds of alpacas competing, along with fiber arts displays and an alpaca costume contest.

The 5th annual Wendell Scott Legacy Gala takes place at the Charlotte Convention Center this weekend.