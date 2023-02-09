© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Weekend In Entertainment
Each Thursday, WFAE checks in with a local arts and entertainment reporter about things to do in Charlotte during the upcoming weekend.

Picasso, blues musician Keb’ Mo’ and alpacas all in the Charlotte area this weekend

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published February 9, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST
picasso-bearden2.jpg
Courtesy Mint Museum
Romare Bearden (American, 1911-88). At Five in the Afternoon, 1946, oil on composition board. Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art, The University of Oklahoma, Norman; Purchase, U.S.State Department Collection, 1948. © 2022 Romare Bearden Foundation / Licensed by VAGA at Artists Rights Society (ARS), NY

Ashley Mahoney of Axios Charlotte joins WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this installment of “Weekend in Entertainment.” Two new Picasso exhibitions open at the Mint Museum Uptown this weekend. One of them showcases the Spanish artist’s explorations of landscapes throughout his career. The other puts him side-by-side African American artist and Charlotte native Romare Bearden to examine Picasso’s impact on Bearden’s work.

“Bearden is known for his collage work, but what you really see in his body of work is the influence of Picasso. You'll see four sections in this exhibit: bulls and bullfighting; music and rhythm; doors and windows; line and color. And you really get to see the way that these artists from two totally different backgrounds have a lot of similarity.”

You can listen to the full conversation above. Here’s a quick look at the other topics Glenn and Mahoney covered this week.

  • Blues musician Keb’ Mo’ performs at the Knight Theater on Saturday evening.

  • Psych-rocker Vinyl Williams performs at Snug Harbor on Friday night, with support from Spirit System, The Wormholes and NA$A.
  • The U.S. National Whitewater Center’s Dog Days of Summer event is going on all day Saturday, featuring a trail run and 5K, dog yoga, ice rink access for dogs, an adoption event and more. 
  • The Cabarrus Arena and Events Center hosts the Carolina Alpaca Celebration — there will be hundreds of alpacas competing, along with fiber arts displays and an alpaca costume contest.
  • The 5th annual Wendell Scott Legacy Gala takes place at the Charlotte Convention Center this weekend. 

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

From local government and regional climate change to student progress and racial equity, WFAE’s newsroom covers the stories that matter to you. Our nonprofit, independent journalism is essential to improving our communities. Your support today will ensure this journalism endures tomorrow. Thank you for making a contribution of any amount.


WFAE's weekly arts and entertainment email newsletter, Tapestry, will keep you in the loop on arts and culture in the Charlotte region.

Select Your Email Format

Arts & Culture
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn