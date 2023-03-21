© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Cain Center for the Arts adds glitz to downtown Cornelius

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published March 21, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT
ctr-1.jpg
Gwendolyn Glenn
/
WFAE
Cain Center for the Arts

Catawba Avenue in downtown Cornelius has been transformed in a major way since the Cain Center for the Arts opened in January. The two-level, 35,000-square-foot facility, constructed mainly of glass, sits on almost two acres in the heart of downtown Cornelius. The $25 million center was funded with public bond money and private donations. It was seen as a way to create an arts district and revitalize downtown Cornelius. Justin Dionne, the center’s executive director gave WFAE’s All Things Considered host Gwendolyn Glenn a tour of the new facility. Listen to their conversation at the audio link above.

THEATRE FROM ABOVE.jpg
The Cain Center for the Arts
The Cain Center for the Arts' 400-seat theater

  • The center has a 400-seat theater for various types of productions. The Charlotte Ballet will perform Under The Lights, based on the music of Johnny Cash on March 25 and Gina Chavez, a Latin Grammy nominee, is the headliner on April 1. Center officials often offer donated tickets to people who cannot afford to buy one.
  • The Cain Center for the Arts has a public plaza that includes a performance pad for concerts.
  • The reception area was designed with salvaged wood from the cotton gin that once sat on the site of the arts center.
  • The center has a gallery space that until the end of March features an exhibition of glass artist Jacob Phifer of Charlotte.
BOARD ROOM.jpg
The Cain Center for the Arts
The Cain Center for the Arts boardroom has lots of natural lighting and a view of the town's main thoroughfare

  • Youth can apply for the Cain Center’s music program, which provides a year’s worth of free private music lessons in piano, drums, voice and guitar.
  • The center offers art classes and a dance studio is set to open in April.
  • The Cain Center is open to the public Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with performances in the theater most weekends.

WFAE's weekly arts and entertainment email newsletter, Tapestry, will keep you in the loop on arts and culture in the Charlotte region.

Select Your Email Format

Arts & Culture
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn