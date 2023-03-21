Cain Center for the Arts adds glitz to downtown Cornelius

Catawba Avenue in downtown Cornelius has been transformed in a major way since the Cain Center for the Arts opened in January. The two-level, 35,000-square-foot facility, constructed mainly of glass, sits on almost two acres in the heart of downtown Cornelius. The $25 million center was funded with public bond money and private donations. It was seen as a way to create an arts district and revitalize downtown Cornelius. Justin Dionne, the center’s executive director gave WFAE’s All Things Considered host Gwendolyn Glenn a tour of the new facility. Listen to their conversation at the audio link above.

The Cain Center for the Arts The Cain Center for the Arts' 400-seat theater

The center has a 400-seat theater for various types of productions. The Charlotte Ballet will perform Under The Lights, based on the music of Johnny Cash on March 25 and Gina Chavez, a Latin Grammy nominee, is the headliner on April 1. Center officials often offer donated tickets to people who cannot afford to buy one.



The Cain Center for the Arts has a public plaza that includes a performance pad for concerts.



The reception area was designed with salvaged wood from the cotton gin that once sat on the site of the arts center.



The center has a gallery space that until the end of March features an exhibition of glass artist Jacob Phifer of Charlotte.

The Cain Center for the Arts The Cain Center for the Arts boardroom has lots of natural lighting and a view of the town's main thoroughfare

Youth can apply for the Cain Center’s music program, which provides a year’s worth of free private music lessons in piano, drums, voice and guitar.



The center offers art classes and a dance studio is set to open in April.