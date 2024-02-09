© 2024 WFAE
Finding Joy
WFAE's "Finding Joy" explores stories of joy and hope, offering you a bright spot in the news landscape.

We asked: What brings you joy? These Charlotteans shared their answers

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published February 9, 2024 at 4:29 PM EST
Taksh Kamkar, 1, holds a kite in the air at the Hindu Center of Charlotte's 2023 kite festival.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Taksh Kamkar, 1, flies a kite at the Hindu Center of Charlotte's kite festival in January 2023.

We hear it all the time — that the news so often feels hyper focused on conflict and negativity.

That's why WFAE is making an effort this year to find more stories about the good that’s happening in the world for our series, Finding Joy.

This week, we asked you, our community, to weigh in by sharing some of the things that bring you joy and why.

We heard from a variety of people from all over the Charlotte region, telling us about their hobbies, their pets and time spent with loved ones. Take a listen to a few of our favorite responses.

What brings you joy?
People across the Charlotte region shared what's bringing them joy. Give it a listen and go about the rest of your day with a little more levity.

Arts & Culture
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
