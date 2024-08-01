© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte's oldest LGBTQ club reopens this weekend in new South End space

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published August 1, 2024 at 12:27 PM EDT
PhilippLE
/
Pixabay

The oldest LGBTQ club in Charlotte will reopen this weekend in a new space in South End. The reopening comes two weeks before the annual Charlotte Pride parade and festival takes place on Aug. 17 - 18.

The Scorpio Charlotte is reopening in the multi-level nightclub and event space known as RSVP South End on Fairwood Avenue. The 15,000-square-foot space includes three bars and two rooftops.

Starting this Friday night, the nightclub says it will operate seven nights a week at the new location, and continue to operate RSVP South End's private event business during the day and off-hours.

The Scorpio originally opened in 1968 on Freedom Drive, where it operated until closing in October 2023 due to new development plans on the site.

For decades, the club was a popular spot for local LGBTQ people and often hosted big name drag queens which drew equally big crowds during Charlotte's annual Pride celebrations.

Next weekend, the nightclub is expected to host North Carolina's breakout star from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12, Heidi N Closet, who grew up in the town of Ramseur, North Carolina, about 30 miles south of Greensboro.
Tags
Arts & Culture LGBTCharlotte nightlife
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
