Charlotte's oldest LGBTQ club reopens this weekend in new South End space

The oldest LGBTQ club in Charlotte will reopen this weekend in a new space in South End. The reopening comes two weeks before the annual Charlotte Pride parade and festival takes place on Aug. 17 - 18.

The Scorpio Charlotte is reopening in the multi-level nightclub and event space known as RSVP South End on Fairwood Avenue. The 15,000-square-foot space includes three bars and two rooftops.

Starting this Friday night, the nightclub says it will operate seven nights a week at the new location, and continue to operate RSVP South End's private event business during the day and off-hours.

The Scorpio originally opened in 1968 on Freedom Drive, where it operated until closing in October 2023 due to new development plans on the site.

For decades, the club was a popular spot for local LGBTQ people and often hosted big name drag queens which drew equally big crowds during Charlotte's annual Pride celebrations.

Next weekend, the nightclub is expected to host North Carolina's breakout star from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12, Heidi N Closet, who grew up in the town of Ramseur, North Carolina, about 30 miles south of Greensboro.