NoDa revives arts market this weekend, with added festival

A lot has changed over the last decade in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood, including new apartments, businesses, restaurants, and the arrival of the Blue Line light rail — but the neighborhood has still maintained its status as the city's unofficial arts district.

The NoDa neighborhood and business association hopes to keep that reputation alive by reviving a neighborhood arts market this weekend, now rebranded as a day-long arts festival, dubbed "NoDa Bizarre."

The NoDa "All Arts Market" was once a staple event in the neighborhood between 2008 and 2015, according to archived articles by The Charlotte Observer, where dozens of local artists would display and sell their best work several times a year.

The event likely fell off when the neighborhood association swore in new leadership, said Krysten Reilly, who now leads the neighborhood association but wasn't around at that time. She said a newly reinvigorated board wanted to bring the market back this year to help preserve the neighborhood's artsy identity.

"We're kind of in a transition phase, where we want to hold on and retain some of that arts culture in our neighborhood," Reilly said. "And it's not just traditional wall art, we're talking about all of the arts — music, crafts, movies, all of those things."

The result is "NoDa Bizarre," which will take place Saturday at the Johnston YMCA starting at 3 p.m. More than 50 artists will showcase their work as live musicians perform on the YMCA's front steps. Attendees can also participate in a neighborhood mural scavenger hunt.

At 8:30 p.m., the neighborhood will screen the 1993 film "The Sandlot" on the YMCA's front lawn. The event is free and open to the public.

