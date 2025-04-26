Large crowd turns out for the Great West Side Fish Fry

People came from near and far in large numbers Saturday to attend the Great West Side Fish Fry on West Trade Street .

The music was popping as vendors fried fish in large baskets. Waiting customers browsed items sold by vendors, picked up information from community groups and city agencies and showed off their skills at double Dutch and with hula hoops.

The popular event was a first for Iyyob Yahuadah, who walked around with his small daughter and son while his wife sold African and Caribbean garb in a booth nearby.

“I haven’t got to the fish yet, but we will get there,” Yahuadah said.

Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE The Great West Side Fish Fry was held at the West Complex on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

The fish fry took place down the street from Johnson C. Smith University in a predominately African American neighborhood that is seeing a lot of change due to development. Yahuadah and others in attendance say that change is why events like the fish fry are important to the community.

“It means a lot, with what I’ve seen in the past of pushing us out to the outskirts," Yahuadah said. "And to see our people and everyone coming out and enjoying one another, it’s fabulous. I love it."

Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE Double Dutchers have fun at the Great West Side Fish Fry.

Organizers say the Great West Side Fish Fry is an opportunity to showcase people’s talents and bring together the various cultures in and around the West End. Kimberly Delaney and Briaunna Boyd, both who have done work in the West End, agree.

“It shows our solidarity and how we can be shown in a positive light to come together and support one another,” Delaney said.

“It’s really important to just get the community together," Boyd said. “It’s rare, I think, to see events like this on this big scale here. And seeing vendors and people able to showcase their talents and getting information out is important.”

Organizers say the fish fry chefs included James Beard nominees and came from as far away as the Caribbean and Ghana and as close as South Carolina and Charlotte.