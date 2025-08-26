Kansas City enthusiast Taylor Swift gets engaged to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged after two years of dating — and that doesn't look like a paper ring.

The pair announced their engagement Tuesday in a joint Instagram post featuring a stunningly large diamond ring and a flowering garden.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift and Kelce shared.

Swift has become a frequent fixture at Chief games since making her relationship with tight end Kelce public in September 2023. The announcement follows another big one she made on the New Heights podcast , introducing her next album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

On the show, she shared how the podcast sparked their relationship when Kelce spoke about how he failed to give her a friendship bracelet at her Kansas City stop during the Eras tour, calling it a "wild romantic gesture."

"I've been writing songs about wanting this to happen to me since I was a teenager," Swift said.

