Kansas City enthusiast Taylor Swift gets engaged to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

KCUR | By Jodi Fortino
Published August 26, 2025 at 2:04 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) kisses Taylor Swift after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22.
John Locher
/
Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) kisses Taylor Swift after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged after two years of dating — and that doesn't look like a paper ring.

The pair announced their engagement Tuesday in a joint Instagram post featuring a stunningly large diamond ring and a flowering garden.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift and Kelce shared.

Swift has become a frequent fixture at Chief games since making her relationship with tight end Kelce public in September 2023. The announcement follows another big one she made on the New Heights podcast, introducing her next album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

On the show, she shared how the podcast sparked their relationship when Kelce spoke about how he failed to give her a friendship bracelet at her Kansas City stop during the Eras tour, calling it a "wild romantic gesture."

"I've been writing songs about wanting this to happen to me since I was a teenager," Swift said.

Jodi Fortino