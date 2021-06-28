Zack's Hamburgers In Charlotte To Close

Zack's Hamburgers in Charlotte is closing after 46 years in business.

The Charlotte Observer broke the news Monday morning, with owner George Demopoulos saying, "After so many years working 14- to 15-hour days, it has taken a toll on my body. You know when it is time."

Zack's was founded by James and Anna Demopoulos in 1975 before being taken over in 1990 by George and Elaine Demopoulos. The South Boulevard eatery is known for hamburgers, hot dogs and milkshakes.

The restaurant's last day will be July 1.

The news about Zack's comes just two weeks after another Charlotte staple, Price's Chicken Coop, announced it was closing after 59 years. Price's last day was June 19, and locals waited in line for hours waiting for their last chance to pick up food from the beloved restaurant.

Other longtime Charlotte restaurants like Chris' Deli, Bill Spoon's BBQ and Mr. K's have all closed over the last year.