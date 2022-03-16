© 2022 WFAE
Business

There's another change in plans for Charlotte's Brookhill Village

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published March 16, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT
102620 Brookhill1.JPG
David Boraks
/
WFAE
Some of the 300 units at Brookhill Village are boarded up, but about 143 remain occupied. A Raleigh developer wants to redevelop the site with a mix of market-rate and affordable units.

Developers who tried to secure funds from Charlotte officials to help finance a $65 million project to renovate the Brookhill Village complex have sold their interest in the project.

Tom Hendrickson, the lead developer of the group, said in a letter to residents that his group transferred their share of the low-income complex to Charlotte businessperson Mike Griffin.

Hendrickson was denied funding several times by Charlotte City Council that he said was needed to help turn the South Tryon complex into affordable housing.

Ray McKinnon, who has advocated for Brookhill Village’s rebirth, says Hendrickson told him of the property’s transfer on Monday.

"After talking to Tom, I understood that he had done from his perspective, all that he could so,  I was as melancholy as I’ve been," McKinnon said.

Most Brookhill residents pay an average of $500 a month for rent. Some fear they will be displaced if affordable housing is not rebuilt on the site. McKinnon says he talked to Griffin and feels he understands the importance of Brookhill to residents.

"I think having someone like Mike at the table potentially to figure out solutions is hopeful," McKinnon said. "He seems to have a vision for keeping affordable units on the site and the fact that he is a local person who understands the climate here, my hope has been restored — not fully, but I’m hopeful." 

Griffin said this to The Charlotte Observer:

"We've really got to take care of the families that need help, period. That's priority one."

Brookhill Village has been an African American community since the 1930s. It was featured in an Alvin Jacobs photo exhibit at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture in 2020.

Tags

Business Brookhill Village
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
