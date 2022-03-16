There's another change in plans for Charlotte's Brookhill Village

Developers who tried to secure funds from Charlotte officials to help finance a $65 million project to renovate the Brookhill Village complex have sold their interest in the project.

Tom Hendrickson, the lead developer of the group, said in a letter to residents that his group transferred their share of the low-income complex to Charlotte businessperson Mike Griffin.

Hendrickson was denied funding several times by Charlotte City Council that he said was needed to help turn the South Tryon complex into affordable housing.

Ray McKinnon, who has advocated for Brookhill Village’s rebirth, says Hendrickson told him of the property’s transfer on Monday.

"After talking to Tom, I understood that he had done from his perspective, all that he could so, I was as melancholy as I’ve been," McKinnon said.

Most Brookhill residents pay an average of $500 a month for rent. Some fear they will be displaced if affordable housing is not rebuilt on the site. McKinnon says he talked to Griffin and feels he understands the importance of Brookhill to residents.

"I think having someone like Mike at the table potentially to figure out solutions is hopeful," McKinnon said. "He seems to have a vision for keeping affordable units on the site and the fact that he is a local person who understands the climate here, my hope has been restored — not fully, but I’m hopeful."

Griffin said this to The Charlotte Observer:

"We've really got to take care of the families that need help, period. That's priority one."

Brookhill Village has been an African American community since the 1930s. It was featured in an Alvin Jacobs photo exhibit at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture in 2020.