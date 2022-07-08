As summer heat continues, Charlotte Swimply hosts rent their pools out to help people beat the heat

Tammy Legette first heard of Swimply when they made an appearance on the TV show Shark Tank. She lives in Mount Holly and has a pool.

Because of that, when she saw Swimply on Shark Tank, she thought that renting out her pool could help cover the costs of pool ownership.

“I started with this is a great idea. The pool can take care of itself as far as buying pool chemicals,” Legette said. “But now it is actually a business.”

Legette makes around $7,000 a month during the summer months renting out her pool. But she sees being a Swimply host as going beyond just a revenue stream.

“I get the most appreciation of seeing someone enjoy the area like it's theirs,” Legette said.

Some of Legette’s clients become sort of like friends. One family has held their family reunion at her pool for four years in a row.

“So this weekend, she just happened to give me a call and say, what are you doing for the Fourth? It's like, I'm not doing much,” Legette said. “They've come so much, they've met my family. So they were invited for a Fourth of July cookout on Fourth.”

Asher Weinberger, the co-founder of Swimply, also values the relationships that he has built renting out his pool.

“People are sharing space with each other," Weinberger said. "And I'll go to my backyard and I'll have a drink or say hello to whoever is back there and we'll become friends. I’ll see them at the grocery store, you know, the next week at the library.”

Legette’s pool is booked up every weekend until August. But worldwide, there are around 25,000 people signed up as Swimply hosts and there are around 36 pools available for rent in the Charlotte area.