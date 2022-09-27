© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business

The Epicentre is now the Queen City Quarter

WFAE | By Jeanne Davis
Published September 27, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT
QCQ Rendering.jpg
Courtesy CBRE
/
CBRE's renderings of the planned renovations for the Queen City Quarter

The Epicentre is getting a new name and a makeover.

Real estate management firm CBRE announced today that the 300,000 square-foot development in uptown will soon be called the Queen City Quarter.

The firm said it expects to complete renovations to the courtyard, parking garage, patios and roof by the end of the year. Coming next year are upgrades to the landscaping and lighting.

A CBRE official said they hope to transform the space into a “vibrant corporate and family-friendly hub” with a focus on retail and restaurants.

The firm took over the property last year after the property’s original owners defaulted on an $85 million loan.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Business
Jeanne Davis
See stories by Jeanne Davis