The Epicentre is now the Queen City Quarter

The Epicentre is getting a new name and a makeover.

Real estate management firm CBRE announced today that the 300,000 square-foot development in uptown will soon be called the Queen City Quarter.

The firm said it expects to complete renovations to the courtyard, parking garage, patios and roof by the end of the year. Coming next year are upgrades to the landscaping and lighting.

A CBRE official said they hope to transform the space into a “vibrant corporate and family-friendly hub” with a focus on retail and restaurants.

The firm took over the property last year after the property’s original owners defaulted on an $85 million loan.