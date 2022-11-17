Plans show a new high-rise office tower off Morehead Street

Charlotte could soon see another new high-rise built outside of uptown as the city’s skyline spreads.

Plans filed this week show a developer intends to build a 225-foot-tall office tower near the corner of Morehead and McDowell streets. The 1.6-acre lot is currently the site of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, the Big Chill event venue and several other local businesses.

A rezoning petition filed Wednesday by the Keith Corporation, a Charlotte-based company, includes plans for up to 275,000 square feet of office space in the new building. The building would include two sections: a 100-foot tall portion fronting Morehead Street and a 225-foot portion set further back. The ground floor would include up to 15,000 square feet of shops, restaurants and other retail uses.

The tower would join a high-rise building boom outside the I-277 loop. South End and Midtown are growing a skyline of their own, with a pair of buildings up to 45 stories tall at the former Midnight Diner site, a new office tower built by Lowe’s, an apartment tower at the former Price’s Chicken Coop space and a half-dozen more.

The Charlotte City Council will consider and vote on the rezoning petition in the coming months. It's unclear what will happen to businesses on the site. The Charlotte Business Journal first reported the Keith Corporation’s plans on Thursday.

Property records show the site is owned by an entity affiliated with Giant Genie Corporation, based in SouthPark, which paid $5.2 million to acquire it in 2013.