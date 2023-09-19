© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte airport workers march for better pay and working conditions

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published September 19, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT
About 300 airport workers and supporters rallied Tuesday for higher pay and better working conditions.
Steve Harrison
/
WFAE
About 300 airport workers and supporters rallied Tuesday for higher pay and better working conditions.

Roughly 300 people marched today in support of Charlotte airport workers as part of a National Day of Action to raise the pay and improve working conditions for people who work as subcontractors for airlines.

Leading the march were Charlotte workers from Jetstream Ground Services, which is hired by American Airlines to clean the cabins of its jets.

They chanted “Workers united, we’ll never be defeated!” as they marched along Wilkinson Boulevard to the entrance of the airport.

Jetstream employee Avond Johnson said they want higher pay, which is around $14 or $15 an hour. They also want more water and good air conditioning for all of their break rooms.

“It can get real exhausting, you know,” he said. “You get tired when we get back-to-back planes. We are having to do 20 planes a day and it’s 90, 100 degrees outside.”

A jet on the tarmac
Business
With temperatures soaring, Charlotte airport plane cabin cleaners demand more water and working AC
Steve Harrison

Jetstream employees spoke at a recent Charlotte City Council meeting and have delivered a petition to their employer. They say their break room in C concourse doesn’t have good air conditioning. They also say Jetstream doesn’t give them enough water.

Jetstream didn’t respond to questions by WFAE.

In addition to the Charlotte march, there were rallies at Phoenix and Dallas, two other American Airlines hubs.

Jetstream employees in Charlotte recently unionized.

Protestors briefly shut down a turn lane into the airport. Charlotte police said they arrested five people for impeding traffic.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Business
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison
Related Content