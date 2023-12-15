Corporate landlords linked to declines in property values, Black homeownership in Charlotte

Around Charlotte every day, "For Sale" signs go up, they come down, and new neighbors arrive with trucks, boxes and furniture. But what happens when the new neighbor who buys a home next door isn’t a person at all?

Increasingly over the last two decades, large corporations have been buying up single-family homes around Charlotte and turning them into rentals. Many of these purchases have been concentrated in lower-income Black neighborhoods. A new study maps out the impacts of these purchases, and how they affect the people living there.

The Charlotte Observer wrote about this recently, and Adam Soliman is one of the study’s co-authors. He spoke with WFAE's Nick de la Canal about the study's findings.

