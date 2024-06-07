© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte Douglas opens new, expanded airport overlook

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published June 7, 2024 at 1:05 PM EDT
Charlotte Douglas International Airport unveiled a new and improved airport overlook just a few miles away from the most recent overlook location, giving aviation fans a reason to rejoice.

The location — the airport’s fifth since it opened — is open Friday. It’s bigger, with expanded amenities and better views around the 600,000-square-foot site near the airport's runways.

The previous overlook location was a staple in the Charlotte aviation community — and a hit with kids — for three decades before it was closed in late 2022 to accommodate construction of the airport's fourth parallel runway.

Director of Commercial and Community Engagement Stuart Hair said the airport considered local input on upgrading the area.

“We've heard loud and clear from the folks that live and work around the airport that they want more amenities, more ways to experience the airport, not just as the traveling public, but also as members of the community,” Hair said.

“And that's what this new overlook is about, it's really an amenity for the local Charlottes.”

The new overlook has a view of the city’s skyline, a retired F4 Phantom military fighter jet, playground, shaded areas and a paved parking lot.

For parents thinking about safety while making a visit to the airport, Chief Infrastructure Officer Jack Christine said the airport made upgrades.

“We have emergency contact capability out here at the overlook,” Christine said.

“So if there is an emergency, we can connect right to our ops center to get help. We also have cameras throughout the whole facility so that we can see what's going on and we'll have regular patrols of folks coming through the facility to make sure that everything's the way it should be,” he said.

The overlook will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is free.

