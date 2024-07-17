Habitat for Humanity Charlotte Region merges with Gaston County's Habitat

The Habitat for Humanity Charlotte Region said this week that it will combine with Habitat Gaston County.

The organizations' boards of directors announced the combined organization will serve Gaston, Iredell and Mecklenburg counties.

Habitat provides affordable houses and home repairs, along with several stores that offer home goods at reduced pricing. Patrick Mumford, president of the Habitat Gaston County board, said Charlotte’s office will provide major resources.

"Since, really, COVID, we have had a contractor building our homes,” Mumford said. “We do not have a construction staff and the Charlotte Region has a phenomenal construction staff. We have limited fundraising or development operations, and so we can leverage Charlotte in that regard.”

Habitat Charlotte Region CEO Laura Belcher said the consolidated effort will help extend a longstanding program to more families.

“Our critical home repair program, which is a program that we've been doing for nearly 15 years, that allows us to work with homeowners that have deferred maintenance on their homes, mostly seniors,” Belcher said.

The merger will provide substantial growth to the organization with a combined $69 million in assets, just over 4,500 volunteers, the companies said in a press release.

Habitat's headquarters will remain in Charlotte and will maintain officers in Gastonia and Davidson.

The consolidation will become final on Oct. 1.