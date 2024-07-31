Charlotte extends the hours you'll have to pay to park on the street in uptown, South End

Get ready to pay for parking later each day in uptown and South End.

Parking in metered spaces is currently free after 6 p.m. Starting Sept. 3, the city will charge for on-street parking until 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, with a maximum parking time of two hours.

The city says charging for parking in the evening will help manage parking spots during peak evening hours, and encourage people who are parking for a long time to use off-street options like parking garages.

For the first two weeks, drivers who break the rules will receive a warning citation instead of a real ticket. The city will start handing those out Sept. 16.

City workers will start installing updated signage with the new hours this Thursday.