© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte extends the hours you'll have to pay to park on the street in uptown, South End

WFAE | By Ely Portillo
Published July 31, 2024 at 12:17 PM EDT

Get ready to pay for parking later each day in uptown and South End.

Parking in metered spaces is currently free after 6 p.m. Starting Sept. 3, the city will charge for on-street parking until 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, with a maximum parking time of two hours.

The city says charging for parking in the evening will help manage parking spots during peak evening hours, and encourage people who are parking for a long time to use off-street options like parking garages.

For the first two weeks, drivers who break the rules will receive a warning citation instead of a real ticket. The city will start handing those out Sept. 16.

City workers will start installing updated signage with the new hours this Thursday.

Business
Ely Portillo
Ely Portillo has worked as a journalist in Charlotte for over a decade. Before joining WFAE, he worked at the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute and the Charlotte Observer.
See stories by Ely Portillo