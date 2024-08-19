© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Greensboro institutes short-term rental rules, hotline

WFDD
Published August 19, 2024

The city of Greensboro is launching a hotline for residents to report issues with short-term rentals in their neighborhood.

Regulations for people operating properties like AirBnBs went into effect in April. The city's new hotline allows residents to call or submit reports online if they have concerns a building isn't in compliance with the rules. According to a news release, this would help officials effectively manage short-term rentals. Under the city's ordinance they are a only allowed in residential dwellings.

Owners also have to apply to receive a zoning permit. No more than one unit, or 25% of units within a multifamily building, can be used for a short-term rental. Other rules limit parking and include a maximum of two adults allowed per rented bedroom. Since the ordinance took effect the city has received 453 applications and has denied 47.

And locally, the town of Matthews is considering a new ordinance that would potentially restrict where people can operate whole-house, short-term rentals, as well as limits on how close such rentals could be to one another. A vote on that is expected next month.
