NC DMV adds self-service kiosks in grocery stores

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is adding more self service kiosks.

In an effort to reduce traffic at DMV offices across the state, NCDMV has added six more self-service kiosks somewhere you might not expect—at Harris Teeter grocery stores. The Charlotte area has received three additional kiosks. The first, express self-service kiosk was added to Charlotte in March at the Riverbend Village. Customers can renew a drivers license or ID card, vehicle registrations and pay property taxes on a new vehicle. Kiosks are now available at Harris Teeter at Quail Corners, Town Center Plaza and Central Avenue in Charlotte. Customers who use them will be charged a 2% credit or debit card processing fee.