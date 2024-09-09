Knight Foundation gives Charlotte groups $17 million boost

Some of Charlotte’s arts and culture institutions are getting a boost from new funding. The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation said Monday that it’s giving almost $17 million to local groups, including: $5 million to the Charlotte Ballet; $2 million to the North Carolina News Lab Fund and $1 million to Historic West End Partners. The foundation is also giving LISC Charlotte $8.75 million to support a co-op grocery store in west Charlotte and support small businesses.