Iron District takes a step toward becoming uptown's biggest development

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry revealed new details Thursday about its mega-development planned near Bank of America Stadium.

Called the Iron District, the project will be developed by Trammell Crow, Charlotte Pipe said Thursday. The developers said the first phase will include 500 apartments, a 150-room hotel, 150,000 square feet of office space and 100,000 square feet of shops and restaurants. It’ll be built on 12 acres along Morehead Street.

At 55 acres total, the Iron District has the potential to be the single biggest planned development in uptown’s history. Charlotte Pipe moved its foundry about 30 miles east, from uptown to Oakboro.