Iconic NC BBQ restaurant closed indefinitely

One of North Carolina's iconic barbecue restaurants will be closed indefinitely after a fire on Thursday night. Shelby Fire and Rescue said on social media that it took about 15 minutes to control the fire at Red Bridges Barbecue Lodge.

In a social media post, restaurant owners said the restaurant would be closed until further notice.

“It just hurts my heart, it really does," owner Natalie Ramsey said to WCNC Charlotte. "People don’t realize how much this really is and how much goes into what we do. There is a lot of damage. It just hurts my heart, but it’s fixable.”

Red Bridges Barbecue Lodge opened in 1946. The restaurant moved to its current location on E. Dixon Blvd. in Shelby in 1953.