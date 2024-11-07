© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Albemarle Corp. laying off more workers as lithium stays low

WFAE
Published November 7, 2024

Charlotte-based lithium producer Albemarle Corporation said Thursday that it will lay off 7% of its workforce, including 15% of its non-manufacturing employees, as a prolonged slump continues in the price of the metal used in electric vehicles and other batteries. Albemarle, which is working to reopen a long-closed lithium mine in Kings Mountain, also reported that it lost more than $1 billion in the third quarter, most of that in non-cash charges.

Lithium prices are about half of what they were averaging last year.

WFAE staff and wire reports
