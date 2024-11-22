CLT prepares for record Thanksgiving passenger numbers

The Thanksgiving travel season has begun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and airport officials are anticipating the busiest on record, with a 7% increase in passengers compared to last year. The airport expects to see over one million passengers between this weekend and Dec. 2. Chief Operating Officer Jerome Woodard said CLT is ready.

"We’ll staff up, and beyond that utilizing different tools and strategies — overtime volunteer work, things of that nature. In the periods that we're anticipating this peak traffic we will always have more than we would normally have in terms of a staffing perspective," he said.

Officials also recommended that travelers should allow for additional time when arriving for their flights.