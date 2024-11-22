© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

CLT prepares for record Thanksgiving passenger numbers

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published November 22, 2024 at 11:10 AM EST

The Thanksgiving travel season has begun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and airport officials are anticipating the busiest on record, with a 7% increase in passengers compared to last year. The airport expects to see over one million passengers between this weekend and Dec. 2. Chief Operating Officer Jerome Woodard said CLT is ready.

"We’ll staff up, and beyond that utilizing different tools and strategies — overtime volunteer work, things of that nature. In the periods that we're anticipating this peak traffic we will always have more than we would normally have in terms of a staffing perspective," he said.

Officials also recommended that travelers should allow for additional time when arriving for their flights.
Business
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.